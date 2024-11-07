Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Lowers Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,289,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,806,508,000 after buying an additional 727,764 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Manulife Financial by 14.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 28,803,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720,693 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 3.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,057,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,411,000 after purchasing an additional 750,422 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 34.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 19,723,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,042,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,783,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,592,000 after purchasing an additional 75,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

MFC opened at $31.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.08. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $31.40.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.27. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $9.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MFC. Dbs Bank raised shares of Manulife Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays began coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

