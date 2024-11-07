Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 443 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,088 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 237.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,472,471 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $164,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,752 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,395,961 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,979,000 after acquiring an additional 19,334 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 296.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,022,765 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $71,382,000 after acquiring an additional 764,635 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 932,151 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,341,000 after purchasing an additional 83,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 78.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 858,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,565,000 after purchasing an additional 376,778 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $65.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.29 and its 200 day moving average is $66.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $75.09.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

