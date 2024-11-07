Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Takes $254,000 Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 28.0% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 2.5% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 30.3% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $336.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $254.36 and its 200-day moving average is $199.77. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $338.58.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GEV. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $262.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $256.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.40.

GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

