Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Takes $254,000 Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 28.0% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 2.5% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 30.3% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.
GE Vernova Trading Up 6.5 %
Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $336.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $254.36 and its 200-day moving average is $199.77. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $338.58.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About GE Vernova
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
