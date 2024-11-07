Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Takes Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Natera by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 5.4% during the third quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Natera by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Natera from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Natera from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.69.

Insider Activity at Natera

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.45, for a total transaction of $235,955.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,706,208.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Natera news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 1,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total transaction of $141,379.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,085,255.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.45, for a total value of $235,955.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,851 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,208.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,164 shares of company stock valued at $6,157,291. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Natera Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $126.97 on Thursday. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.61 and a 12 month high of $133.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.82 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.39. Natera had a negative net margin of 21.47% and a negative return on equity of 36.74%. The company had revenue of $413.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.97) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

