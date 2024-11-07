Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Rating Lowered to Sector Weight at KeyCorp

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. William Blair downgraded Marqeta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Marqeta from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.27.

MQ stock opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.00 and a beta of 1.73. Marqeta has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $7.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average of $5.29.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.05 million. Marqeta had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 1.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marqeta will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Visa Foundation acquired a new position in Marqeta during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,197,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Marqeta by 203.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,878,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609,526 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Marqeta by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,435,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,621 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in Marqeta by 27.6% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 7,418,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Marqeta by 65.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,620,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,577 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

