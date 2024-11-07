Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Sanford C. Bernstein Analyst Says

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $262.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.97% from the stock’s current price.

MAR has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.00.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Marriott International

Marriott International Stock Up 6.4 %

MAR opened at $276.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $249.39 and a 200-day moving average of $239.69. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $189.44 and a 52 week high of $277.41.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.05). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 207.04% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth approximately $3,769,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 281,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,981,000 after acquiring an additional 44,540 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 629.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 134,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,554,000 after purchasing an additional 116,477 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 4.8% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.