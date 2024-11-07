MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at TD Cowen

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) had its price objective upped by TD Cowen from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on MasTec from $121.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $129.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.62.

MTZ stock opened at $140.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.56 and a beta of 1.70. MasTec has a 52-week low of $46.70 and a 52-week high of $140.98.

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $348,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,592.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $2,525,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,426,096.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $348,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,592.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,823 shares of company stock worth $5,558,301 over the last three months. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in MasTec by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 366 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the second quarter worth about $40,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 46.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 5,436.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

