Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) SVP Leonard P. Isotoff Sells 492 Shares

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) SVP Leonard P. Isotoff sold 492 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total value of $79,339.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,254 shares in the company, valued at $686,000.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MATX opened at $166.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.08 and a 12-month high of $166.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.06.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.91. Matson had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $962.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Matson by 0.5% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 16,217 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in Matson by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,663 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Matson by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Matson by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Matson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,915 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MATX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Matson from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

