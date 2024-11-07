Maxim Group Initiates Coverage on Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX)

Stock analysts at Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 310.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded Quince Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on Quince Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded Quince Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of QNCX opened at $1.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.15. The company has a market capitalization of $63.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.71. Quince Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1.79.

Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter.

In related news, President Charles S. Ryan purchased 48,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $31,451.55. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 122,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,599.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dirk Thye purchased 77,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $53,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 766,941 shares in the company, valued at $529,189.29. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 158,887 shares of company stock worth $105,609. Corporate insiders own 16.80% of the company's stock.

Quince Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for patients with debilitating and rare diseases. The company's lead asset candidature comprises EryDex for the treatment of rare pediatric neurodegenerative disease, including A-T, an inherited autosomal recessive neurodegenerative and immunodeficiency disorder caused by mutations in ATM gene.

