Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 0.0% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 855.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,539,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,816,000 after buying an additional 18,390,083 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11,793.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,406,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352,369 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,094,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,560 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,150.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,537 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,340,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $183.40 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $139.03 and a 12-month high of $183.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.22. The company has a market capitalization of $61.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

