Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Downgraded by Raymond James to Market Perform

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FinViz reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MTH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Meritage Homes from $210.00 to $198.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised shares of Meritage Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.17.

Shares of MTH opened at $186.62 on Thursday. Meritage Homes has a fifty-two week low of $129.42 and a fifty-two week high of $213.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 21.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 53.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 1,033.3% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

