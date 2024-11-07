Michael J. O’sullivan Sells 18,000 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total transaction of $221,580.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 471,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,798,723.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Snap stock opened at $11.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $17.90.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Snap had a negative return on equity of 35.60% and a negative net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Snap from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.31.
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
