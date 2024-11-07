Michael J. Rider Sells 69 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 69 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.00, for a total transaction of $16,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,527,206. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $245.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.69. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.81 and a twelve month high of $260.49.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.08%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RMD shares. Baird R W raised shares of ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ResMed from $251.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ResMed from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ResMed from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in ResMed by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 177,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,068,000 after buying an additional 35,273 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,246,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in ResMed by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 171,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,586,000 after buying an additional 13,894 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after buying an additional 13,316 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,055,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

