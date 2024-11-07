Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MIDD. KeyCorp cut their target price on Middleby from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Middleby in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Middleby from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Middleby from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

MIDD stock opened at $143.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.58. Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $113.77 and a fifty-two week high of $161.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.75 and a 200-day moving average of $133.53.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.15). Middleby had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $942.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Middleby will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 1,246.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 306.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

