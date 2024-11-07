Miller Industries (MLR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $371.45 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Miller Industries to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

Miller Industries Price Performance

Miller Industries stock opened at $75.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.58. Miller Industries has a 12-month low of $36.57 and a 12-month high of $76.26. The stock has a market cap of $860.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Miller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Miller Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MLR

About Miller Industries

(Get Free Report)

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.