Miller Industries (MLR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter.
Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $371.45 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Miller Industries to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Miller Industries stock opened at $75.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.58. Miller Industries has a 12-month low of $36.57 and a 12-month high of $76.26. The stock has a market cap of $860.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.94.
Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.
