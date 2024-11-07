Mind Gym (LON:MIND) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Mind Gym plc (LON:MIND – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 19 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 19 ($0.25), with a volume of 1162 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20 ($0.26).

Mind Gym Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 28.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.98.

Mind Gym Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mind Gym plc operates as a behavioural science company in the United Kingdom, Singapore, the United States, and Canada. The company offers research, strategic advice, management and employee development, employee communication, digital products, and related services. It also provides various solutions for performance management; management development; leadership development; diversity, equity, and inclusion; onboarding; personal effectiveness; respect; customer services; change; and ethics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Gym Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Gym and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.