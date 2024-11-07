Mizuho Has Lowered Expectations for Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Stock Price

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $200.00 to $198.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

H has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $161.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.57.

Shares of NYSE H opened at $153.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $103.89 and a 1 year high of $162.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.90.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 4.52%.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 44,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total value of $6,550,602.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 623,556 shares in the company, valued at $92,373,585.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Andra AP fonden raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 51.2% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 11,994 shares in the last quarter. III Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth approximately $871,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 53,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 33,603 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 9,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth $3,413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

