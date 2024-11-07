MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $896.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.29 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. MKS Instruments updated its Q4 guidance to $1.63-2.27 EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to 1.630-2.270 EPS.
MKS Instruments Price Performance
NASDAQ MKSI traded up $10.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $114.10. 727,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,291. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 1,051.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.63. MKS Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $67.57 and a fifty-two week high of $147.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.99.
MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 800.00%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $27,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,283 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,119,818.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $31,891.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,934 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,079,805.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,325 shares of company stock valued at $272,795. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About MKS Instruments
MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.
