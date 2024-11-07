MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $896.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.29 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. MKS Instruments updated its Q4 guidance to $1.63-2.27 EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to 1.630-2.270 EPS.

NASDAQ MKSI traded up $10.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $114.10. 727,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,291. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 1,051.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.63. MKS Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $67.57 and a fifty-two week high of $147.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 800.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho upgraded shares of MKS Instruments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.09.

In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $27,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,818.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $27,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,818.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $31,891.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,805.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,325 shares of company stock valued at $272,795. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

