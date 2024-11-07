Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,838 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,584 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,082 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 108,894 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 88,195 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Gold Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,032 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 234,491 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,592,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. 47.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $1,984,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 89,208,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,890,529.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $345,309.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,245.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $1,984,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 89,208,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,890,529.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 231,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,537,637 and have sold 24,024 shares valued at $1,051,375. Insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Read Our Latest Report on BEN

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Franklin Resources stock opened at $21.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.38.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.19%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.