Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,066 Shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Free Report) by 17.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

CHS Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of CHS stock opened at $29.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.28 and a 200 day moving average of $30.33. CHS Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.78 and a 52 week high of $33.41.

CHS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

