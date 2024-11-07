Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,626 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,129 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.6% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 22.1% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.0% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 12,432 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $113.60 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $101.29 and a 1 year high of $135.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.53.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.10. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.47.

Insider Activity

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

