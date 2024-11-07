Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $250,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDYV. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1,259.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Shares of MDYV stock opened at $84.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $84.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.11 and a 200-day moving average of $76.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

