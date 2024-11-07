Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYI. Centennial Bank AR increased its holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYI opened at $52.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.69.

About NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

