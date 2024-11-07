Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIA. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 42,971.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,402,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,439,534,000 after buying an additional 3,394,290 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,083.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 525,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,450,000 after buying an additional 578,707 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $78,226,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,871,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,988,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of DIA stock opened at $437.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $420.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $403.84. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $338.77 and a twelve month high of $437.79.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

