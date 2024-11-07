Montecito Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 88,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the third quarter worth $305,000. GFS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,156,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,840,000 after buying an additional 100,724 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VPL stock opened at $74.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.44 and its 200 day moving average is $75.14. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $66.31 and a 52-week high of $79.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

