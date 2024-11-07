Montecito Bank & Trust Buys 1,954 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $50.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.63. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $43.29 and a 12 month high of $53.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

