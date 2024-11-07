Montecito Bank & Trust Cuts Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 1.3% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $7,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $7,179,360.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $30,987,070.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lisa Chang sold 40,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $2,804,826.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,150,619.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $7,179,360.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,987,070.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 203,748 shares of company stock worth $14,274,431. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $63.68 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $56.06 and a 12-month high of $73.53. The company has a market cap of $274.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.43.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

