Montecito Bank & Trust Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000.

BATS EFV opened at $54.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.15. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

