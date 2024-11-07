Montecito Bank & Trust Has $1.29 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% in the third quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% during the third quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $245.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.24. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $179.11 and a one year high of $257.71.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

