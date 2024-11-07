Montecito Bank & Trust Takes Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 146,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,831,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Financial Services Advisory Inc increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $97.59 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.56.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

