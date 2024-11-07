Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $483.73 and last traded at $469.16, with a volume of 741044 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $462.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.50.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.94, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $452.76 and a 200-day moving average of $407.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.90%.

Institutional Trading of Motorola Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.2% during the third quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 302 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.