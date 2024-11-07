Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 32.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Mplx Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MPLX opened at $46.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.01 and its 200 day moving average is $42.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. Mplx has a fifty-two week low of $35.07 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00.

Mplx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.9565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MPLX. Bank of America began coverage on Mplx in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Mplx from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mplx from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mplx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.67.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

