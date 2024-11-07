MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.17 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

MRC Global Price Performance

NYSE:MRC opened at $14.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average of $12.75. MRC Global has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $14.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MRC Global from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

