Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Up 5.5% – Still a Buy?

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.97 and last traded at $1.93. Approximately 363,137 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 484,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

Mullen Automotive Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.02.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($791.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MULN Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.63% of Mullen Automotive as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

