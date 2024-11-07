Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Up 5.5% – Still a Buy?

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.97 and last traded at $1.93. Approximately 363,137 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 484,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.
Mullen Automotive Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.02.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($791.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mullen Automotive
Mullen Automotive Company Profile
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mullen Automotive
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Gilead’s Stock Surge: What’s Fueling the Momentum?
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Breakout Alert: Qualcomm Just Hit The Rally Button
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Mercado Libre Shares Go on Sale: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.