Mustang Bio Announces Date for 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBIO) disclosed in a recent 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that the company has scheduled its 2024 annual meeting of stockholders for December 26, 2024. The exact time and location of the Annual Meeting will be detailed in the Proxy Statement, which the company intends to file with the SEC for the event.

Stockholders who wish to submit proposals for inclusion in the Proxy Statement under Rule 14a-8 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 should ensure that their proposals reach the company by November 18, 2024. Mustang Bio has deemed this deadline necessary to facilitate the timely inclusion of proposals in the Proxy Statement. Any submissions received after this cut-off date will not be considered for inclusion.

Furthermore, stockholders interested in proposing outside the Rule 14a-8 framework or nominating a director for consideration at the Annual Meeting must provide notice to the company by November 16, 2024, which marks the 10th day following the announcement of the meeting date. Compliance with the company’s Bylaws, along with notification to the Corporate Secretary, is imperative for those seeking to solicit proxies in support of alternative director nominees.

All proposals and notices must be in writing and delivered to the Corporate Secretary at the company’s offices in Worcester, Massachusetts, to be considered. Compliance with relevant Exchange Act regulations and adherence to Bylaws’ standards are prerequisites for any submission to be eligible for inclusion in the Proxy Statement.

Manuel Litchman, M.D., President, and Chief Executive Officer of Mustang Bio, officially signed off on the 8-K report. The company will continue to update stakeholders on any further developments leading up to the Annual Meeting in December.

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

