Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Price Target Raised to $66.00

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Benchmark from $39.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 222.27% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Nano Nuclear Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NNE traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,255,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,980,018. Nano Nuclear Energy has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $37.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.56.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Nano Nuclear Energy will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nano Nuclear Energy

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Nano Nuclear Energy Company Profile



NANO Nuclear Energy Inc operates as a microreactor technology company. The company is developing ZEUS, a solid-core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. It is also developing a high-assay low-enriched uranium fabrication facility to supply fuel to the nuclear reactor industry and fuel transportation and nuclear consultation businesses.



