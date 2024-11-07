Nano (XNO) Market Capitalization Achieves $117.96 Million

Nano (XNO) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00001176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a market capitalization of $117.96 million and $2.37 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75,299.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $383.46 or 0.00509249 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00008128 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.18 or 0.00094529 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00027099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.78 or 0.00216171 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00022129 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.13 or 0.00069224 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

