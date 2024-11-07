NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 65.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

Shares of NAMS stock opened at $21.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day moving average is $18.44. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $26.35.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $29.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 million. Analysts forecast that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NewAmsterdam Pharma news, CAO Louise Frederika Kooij sold 45,000 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $707,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAMS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $194,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 8,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $700,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

