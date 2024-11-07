NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 2.11 Per Share

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.11 ($0.03) per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from NextEnergy Solar Fund’s previous dividend of $2.10. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
NextEnergy Solar Fund Stock Performance
LON:NESF opened at GBX 73.49 ($0.96) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 14.49, a quick ratio of 13.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 78.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 77.92. NextEnergy Solar Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 70.30 ($0.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 94.40 ($1.23). The company has a market capitalization of £434.16 million, a P/E ratio of 906.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.29.
About NextEnergy Solar Fund
