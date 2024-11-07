NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 2.11 Per Share

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.11 ($0.03) per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from NextEnergy Solar Fund’s previous dividend of $2.10. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Stock Performance

LON:NESF opened at GBX 73.49 ($0.96) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 14.49, a quick ratio of 13.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 78.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 77.92. NextEnergy Solar Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 70.30 ($0.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 94.40 ($1.23). The company has a market capitalization of £434.16 million, a P/E ratio of 906.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.29.

Get NextEnergy Solar Fund alerts:

About NextEnergy Solar Fund

(Get Free Report)

See Also

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

Receive News & Ratings for NextEnergy Solar Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEnergy Solar Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.