Nexus Uranium (OTCMKTS:GIDMF) & Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Financial Contrast

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) and Nexus Uranium (OTCMKTS:GIDMF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avino Silver & Gold Mines and Nexus Uranium”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avino Silver & Gold Mines $43.89 million 3.67 $540,000.00 N/A N/A Nexus Uranium N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Avino Silver & Gold Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Nexus Uranium.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avino Silver & Gold Mines 3.07% 9.26% 7.72% Nexus Uranium N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Avino Silver & Gold Mines and Nexus Uranium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and Nexus Uranium, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avino Silver & Gold Mines 0 0 3 0 3.00 Nexus Uranium 0 0 0 0 0.00

Avino Silver & Gold Mines presently has a consensus price target of $1.77, suggesting a potential upside of 48.46%. Given Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Avino Silver & Gold Mines is more favorable than Nexus Uranium.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.1% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Avino Silver & Gold Mines beats Nexus Uranium on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico. It also owns 100% interests in the Minto and Olympic-Kelvin properties located in British Columbia, Canada; and 14 quartz leases in Eagle property located in the Mayo Mining Division of Yukon, Canada. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Nexus Uranium

Nexus Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property assets in Canada. It explores for uranium, gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds an option to acquire 90% interest in the Wray Mesa uranium project with 308 unpatented mining claims covering 6,282 acres located in the Uruvan mining district in Utah. It also holds interests in the Independence gold project located to the southwest of Battle Mountain, Nevada; and the Napoleon property located in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada, as well as a portfolio of quartz mining claims located in eastern Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Golden Independence Mining Corp. and changed its name to Nexus Uranium Corp. in November 2023. Nexus Uranium Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

