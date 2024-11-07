NorthRock Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 65.2% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 977.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $8,494,125.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,507,639.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $231,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 140,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,828,815.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $8,494,125.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,507,639.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 226,141 shares of company stock valued at $16,904,519. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $81.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.72. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $81.98. The company has a market capitalization of $54.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.43.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

