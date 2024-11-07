NorthRock Partners LLC Has $317,000 Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

NorthRock Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Divergent Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 539,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,571,000 after purchasing an additional 270,178 shares in the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 154,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latko Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,865,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEI stock opened at $115.81 on Thursday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.72 and a 12-month high of $120.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.84.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.3203 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.