NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 733 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

NorthRock Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 7,892.6% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,538,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,237 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,899,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,694 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,245,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,232,000 after purchasing an additional 972,101 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 12,953.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 448,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,312,000 after purchasing an additional 445,207 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,298,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,356,000 after acquiring an additional 402,625 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 2,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $248,254.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,127.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,637 shares of company stock valued at $3,210,575 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $114.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.55 and a 12 month high of $130.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.08.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

