Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Acquired by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 129.0% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new position in Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 45.6% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Trading Up 16.0 %

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $167.74 on Thursday. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.42 and a fifty-two week high of $203.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.96.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NUE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nucor from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Nucor from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NUE

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $1,321,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,499,436. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.