NULS (NULS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.13 Million

NULS (NULS) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 6th. NULS has a total market cap of $34.68 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NULS has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NULS coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000416 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75,523.91 or 0.99965006 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75,461.56 or 0.99882479 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
NULS Profile
NULS launched on September 27th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 129,493,411 coins and its circulating supply is 110,453,854 coins. The official website for NULS is nuls.io. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NULS is nuls.medium.com.
NULS Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.