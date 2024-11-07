Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.86 and traded as low as $8.84. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund shares last traded at $8.89, with a volume of 475,173 shares changing hands.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.78.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

In other Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund news, insider Albin F. Moschner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $175,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,518. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JFR. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 742.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,104,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,254 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 985,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,602,000 after purchasing an additional 251,382 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 1,494,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,179,000 after purchasing an additional 232,590 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,562,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,019,000.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

