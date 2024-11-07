NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given New $275.00 Price Target at UBS Group

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NXPI. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.85.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $231.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $58.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $178.19 and a 1 year high of $296.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.02. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 34.11%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.74%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,033,002.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 224.2% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 71.2% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 36.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 615.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 143 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

