NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.93-3.33 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.0-3.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.36 billion. NXP Semiconductors also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 2.930-3.330 EPS.

NXPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citic Securities started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho set a $290.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.85.

NASDAQ NXPI traded up $4.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $235.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,156,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,361. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $179.64 and a 52-week high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.02. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 34.11%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.74%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,033,002.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

