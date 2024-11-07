Olstein Capital Management L.P. Acquires 42,000 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 37.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 401,432 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 63,266 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,098 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 144.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 131,751 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 77,825 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 38,851 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IART. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Shares of IART traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.07. The stock had a trading volume of 46,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,994. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.40. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $45.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -296.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Integra LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $380.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

