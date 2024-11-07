Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $7.85 Million Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $7,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 305.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 44.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 505 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Nomura Securities upgraded Aptiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Aptiv from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Shares of APTV stock traded up $2.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,018. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.62 and a 200-day moving average of $72.11. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.81. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $52.81 and a 52 week high of $91.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

